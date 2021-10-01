Local men arrested for alleged solicitation after responding to online ad

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Police arrested six men Thursday on charges of sexual conduct, following an undercover operation.
Between 2:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m., members from the Springfield Police Department’s Vice Unit and the Massachusetts State Police High Risk Victims Unit arrested the men arrested and charged with sexual conduct for a fee, according to Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh.
- Bun Chan (41) of Wilbraham
- Mark Correa (29) of Springfield
- Antony Richard (40) of Longmeadow
- Julian Roberts (26) of Springfield
- Robert Lamica (35) of Southampton
- Danial Walsh (56) of Springfield
The suspects allegedly responded to an ad that investigators placed on a website where the men were seeking sexual favors in exchange for money. They men were given a location in Springfield and arrested.