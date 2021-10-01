Local men arrested for alleged solicitation after responding to online ad

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Police arrested six men Thursday on charges of sexual conduct, following an undercover operation.

Between 2:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m., members from the Springfield Police Department’s Vice Unit and the Massachusetts State Police High Risk Victims Unit arrested the men arrested and charged with sexual conduct for a fee, according to Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh.

  1. Bun Chan (41) of Wilbraham
  2. Mark Correa (29) of Springfield
  3. Antony Richard (40) of Longmeadow
  4. Julian Roberts (26) of Springfield
  5. Robert Lamica (35) of Southampton
  6. Danial Walsh (56) of Springfield

The suspects allegedly responded to an ad that investigators placed on a website where the men were seeking sexual favors in exchange for money. They men were given a location in Springfield and arrested.

