LOCK YOUR DOORS! Police seeing rise in vehicle break-ins throughout western Massachusetts

(WWLP) – Several police departments in western Massachusetts are reminding residents not to leave your keys in your vehicle, remove any valuables and lock the car doors.

According to police, reports of vehicle break-ins have occurred during the early morning hours and most cars entered were unlocked.

Residents are advised to take out any valuables such as purses, wallets, money, cellphones, etc. in your car and to lock your car including securing recreational and farm vehicles.

If you see any suspicious activity, call your local police department.

Cummington

Goshen

Chesterfield

Hatfield

Longmeadow