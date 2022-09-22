BOSTON (WWLP) – A man from Ohio was arrested at Logan Airport in Boston after a customs screening found thousands of files containing child sexual abuse material.

According to a news release from the Justice Department in Boston, 42-year-old Thiago da Silva Pinheiro of Cincinnati, Ohio was charged with one count of possession of child pornography. On Tuesday, Pinheiro flew from Ontario, Canada to Boston with a destination of Brazil.

When screened by Customs and Border Protection at Logan Airport, officers saw apparent child sexual abuse material on Pinheiro’s tablet. A preliminary review of the tablet allegedly revealed some children as young as two to four years old in approximately 2,800 videos and images depicting apparent child sexual abuse material.

Pinheiro faces up to 20 years in prison, at least five years and up to a lifetime of supervised release, and a fine of up to $250,000. He is scheduled for a detention hearing on September 22.