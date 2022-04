LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – K-9 Kai is being recognized for locating a suspect involved in a domestic dispute Sunday night.

According to the Longmeadow Police Department, officers were called to a domestic disturbance where it was determined two people including a juvenile had been assaulted. The suspect left the area on foot.

K-9 Kai was able to track and locate the suspect hiding in a bush and was taken into custody without incident.