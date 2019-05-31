Longmeadow man found guilty of intimidating judge

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Hampden County jury found a Longmeadow man guilty of intimidating a judge Friday.

District Attorney’s Office Spokesman Jim Leydon confirmed for 22News that a jury found 52-year-old Matthew Woods guilty of ‘intimidation of a court official.’

Woods was accused of threatening to put a bullet in Probate and Family Court Judge Barbara Hyland’s head in June of 2017, after a court clerk overheard the threat and reported it to her supervisor.

The jury acquitted Woods on a second charge of ‘threat to commit murder.’

According to Leydon, Woods was sentenced to one year at the Hampden County Correctional Center in Ludlow, but the sentenced was suspended. Woods will serve two years probation.

Woods must wear a GPS tracking device and complete an anger management program.

