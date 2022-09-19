LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – A Longmeadow man was sentenced in Springfield federal court for two cases in connection to not paying tobacco sales tax and running an illegal check-cashing business.

The U.S. Attorney’s office said 67-year-old Satish Kumar of Longmeadow was sentenced to one year of probation and pleading guilty in November 2015 to one case of conspiracy, three counts of wire fraud and one count of money laundering. In another case, Kumar also pleaded guilty to one count of failure to register a money transmitting business.

In 2006, Kumar bought a wholesale warehouse business in Berlin, Connecticut and evaded Connecticut state tobacco taxes, selling cigars and smokeless tobacco to convenience stores and gas station. Kumar only paid two percent of the tax owed and failed to pay the rest of the require tobacco excise taxes. He sold the business in 2008 but continued to receive proceeds from the ongoing tax fraud at the warehouse.

In June 2012, federal agents executed a search warrant at the warehouse and 12 other locations in Massachusetts, Connecticut and Pennsylvania. Kumar helped others evade more than $16 million in taxes owed to Connecticut.

The Longmeadow man also owned a liquor store in Springfield that also acted as an unregistered money transmitting business. He would cash checks without being a required registered business despite warnings from his bank. Checks cashed included 195 U.S. Treasury tax refund checks worth approximately $1.2 million obtained through fraudulent returns filed with the IRS.