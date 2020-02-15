Longmeadow PD looking to identify person checking out cars at a resident’s home

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The Longmeadow Police Department is looking to identify a person caught on camera checking out cars at a resident’s home early Friday morning.

Longmeadow police said a Ring video captured an individual walking around their property around 4:15 a.m. on Converse Street. The person is then seen walking off-camera and believed to have checked the car on the side of the garage which was locked.

If anyone can identify this person or has had their car or house entered overnight, you are asked to contact the Longmeadow Police Department at 413-567-3311. The police department also has a security camera registry if you have a security camera and would like to be added to their list.