LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Longmeadow Police arrested a man on Thursday after serving a warrant in Springfield with the help of the Massachusetts State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section and the Springfield Police Department Warrant Apprehension Team.

According to a social media post by Longmeadow Police Department, Luis Ruiz-Agostini of Springfield was arrested at approximately 10:00 am at his residence without incident. The arrest warrant was sought after an 18-month-long investigation conducted by Longmeadow detectives.

Detective Dabrea identified Ruiz-Agostini as the person responsible for a series of Longmeadow residential burglaries in 2020 and 2021 which resulted in the theft of high-end jewelry and money.

Ruiz-Agostini will be arraigned on numerous charges including: