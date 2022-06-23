LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Longmeadow Police Department is warning residents of a delivery scam that has had multiple reports over the past 24 hours.

According to a social media post by Longmeadow Police Department, within the past 24 hours, there have been multiple reports of a delivery scam where residents receive a package at their homes from a legitimate company. However, the package was addressed to somebody not associated with residents. Later, a Hispanic male wearing a multi-colored vest arrives in an older white model sedan claiming to work for Amazon, FedEx, and UPS and asks the residents for the package back claiming there was an error. The male also used a translator on his phone to speak with our residents.

If you receive a package not addressed to you or if you have any information relating to the man or vehicle, you are asked to call Longmeadow Police Department at (413) 567-3311.