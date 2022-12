LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Longmeadow police have arrested a man for an alleged attempted house break-in.

Longmeadow Police say Raul Rosario, 31, of Springfield was caught allegedly attempting to break into a house on Longmeadow Street shortly after 7:30 p.m. Monday night. Officers eventually arrested him after he tried to run away.

He is charged with breaking and entering a residence, assault, and battery on a police officer, resisting arrest, and malicious damage to property.