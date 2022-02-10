LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The Longmeadow Police Department are looking for two suspects in connection with a break in that reportedly happened at around 2:18 a.m. Thursday.

According to a statement by the Longmeadow Police Department, two suspects were allegedly seen on camera attempting to enter through the rear door of a house in the area of Eton Road. One suspect is wearing what looks to be a Nautica brand jacket. The other suspect looks to be wearing a pair of Jordan 11 retro concords.

Courtesy of Longmeadow Police Dept.

Police are asking the public if they have any cameras in the neighborhood to look and see if there are any suspicious vehicles driving around, and that any information can be shared with the Longmeadow Detective Bureau. If you have any information you are asked to call the Longmeadow Police Department at 413-567-3311.