LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Longmeadow Police are looking to identify a person or persons in connection with at least two house break-ins this month.

According to the Longmeadow Police Department, the break-ins occurred on October 18 in the Primrose and Twin Hills Drive neighborhoods.

(Longmeadow PD)

If you have any information that can identify who is involved, you are asked to call the Longmeadow Police Department at 413-567-3311.