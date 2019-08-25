Longmeadow police looking to identify theft suspects

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The Longmeadow Police Department is looking to identify three individuals involved in a break-in Friday night.
According to Longmeadow Police, surveillance video showed suspects entering a garage and exiting with three high end bicycles.
Police said the suspects entered the garage through an unsecured window.
Longmeadow police wants to remind residents to secure their homes and vehicles after numerous car break-ins and stolen vehicles over the past few weeks.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Longmeadow Police Department at (413)-567-3311.