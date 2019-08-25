Longmeadow police looking to identify theft suspects

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The Longmeadow Police Department is looking to identify three individuals involved in a break-in Friday night.

According to Longmeadow Police, surveillance video showed suspects entering a garage and exiting with three high end bicycles.

Police said the suspects entered the garage through an unsecured window.

B&E Garage. Video below shows a B&E to a garage last night in town where 3 high end bikes were taken. LPD is seeking help to identify the 3 individuals involved. Anyone with information can contact the Longmeadow Police Department at 413-567-3311 Ext. 0 for dispatch. This B&E occurred through an unsecured window on the garage. LPD reminds residents to secure their homes, garages, and vehicles to help prevent thefts. If you see something suspicious please call the LPD at 413-567-3311 Ext. 0. Posted by Longmeadow Police Department on Saturday, August 24, 2019

Longmeadow police wants to remind residents to secure their homes and vehicles after numerous car break-ins and stolen vehicles over the past few weeks.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Longmeadow Police Department at (413)-567-3311.