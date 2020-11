LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The Longmeadow Police Department is looking for the public’s help in identifying two people caught on surveillance camera.

The two suspects are wanted for questioning in relation to a recent targeted house break-in. Longmeadow Police did not specify when or where the incident occurred.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact the Longmeadow Police Department at 567-3311 or by calling the Tip Line at 565-4199.