LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The Longmeadow Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying the two women pictured above.

Police say the woman were allegedly involved in an incident last week.

If you have any information on their identities you are asked to call the Longmeadow Police Tip Line anonymously at 413-565-4199 or the Longmeadow Police Department at 413-567-3311.