LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Longmeadow Police Department is warning residents of an increase in catalytic converter thefts.

According to a social media post by Longmeadow Police Department, there are two recent cases that involve a 2007 and 2008 Toyota Prius with both cars parked in the driveway. One incident occurred on Ferncroft Street between 3 p.m. on March 1 and 8 a.m. on March 2. The other incident occurred at Hopkins Place between 12 p.m. on March 7 and 6 p.m. on March 8.

Longmeadow police are asking residents to contact them with any information at 413-567-3311.