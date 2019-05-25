Longmeadow Police warning residents of tire and wheel thieves

by: Kristina Carretero

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Longmeadow Police are warning residents of tire and wheel thieves. 

Longmeadow Police told 22News two residents woke up to find their cars sitting on jacks with the wheels missing. Both cars were Honda Accords. 

Police believe the thieves are targeting “expensive sport wheels.”

Police are urging residents to park your cars in a garage overnight, if possible. Also, use locking wheel lugs, or keep your driveway lit during the night. 

If you see something that doesn’t look right, call police. 

