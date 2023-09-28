LOWELL, Mass. (WWLP) – Three Worcester banks were robbed in April 2023 by a Lowell man.

A federal grand jury in Worcester indicted Joselito Santiago-Matias, 33, on one count of bank robbery and two counts of armed bank robbery.

In the indictment, Santiago-Matias robbed a Santander Bank in Worcester on April 3, 2023; a Berkshire Bank in Worcester on April 12, 2023; and a Santander Bank in Worcester on April 19, 2023.

According to a news release from the Department of Justice, bank robbery carries a sentence of up to 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a fine of $250,000. Armed bank robbery carries a sentence of up to 25 years, five years of supervised release, and a fine of up to $250,000. In a criminal case, the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and statutes determine the sentence imposed by a federal district court judge.

Acting U.S. Attorney Joshua S. Levy, Jodi Cohen, Special Agent in Charge, Boston Division, and Worcester Police Department Interim Chief Paul B. Saucier made the announcement. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Brendan D. O’Shea.

At a later date, he’ll appear in federal court in Worcester.

