Boston (WWLP) – A 55-year old man from Lowell was sentenced in the Worcester federal court for possession of a firearm and drugs.

According to the Department of Justice in Boston, on May 14, 2021, Pablo L. Rivera pleaded guilty of being a felon in possession of a firearm and intent to distribute heroin.

Rivera had been previously arrested on state charges, on February 8, 2019. Law enforcement recovered approximately 10 grams of heroin and a loaded P-38 Walther 9mm firearm in a motor vehicle stop, in which Rivera was the driver. Due to previous convictions, Rivera has been prohibited from possessing firearms.

Rivera has been sentenced to 37 months in prison and three years of supervised release.