Defendant caused MassHealth to pay over $100,000 for personal care attendant services that he did not provide

WOBURN, Mass. (WWLP) – A Lowell man was found guilty in connection with a scheme to submit false claims to MassHealth for Personal Care Attendant (PCA) services that were not rendered, Attorney General Maura Healey announced.

According to a news release from the attorney general’s office, 28-year-old Abdinafa Maow of Lowell was found guilty by a jury of Medicaid False Claims and Larceny by False Pretenses over $1,200. He was sentenced to two years in a House of Correction, with one year to serve, and three years of probation following his time served.

Maow was ordered to pay $122,000 in restitution after evidence was presented that he caused more than $112,000 in fraudulent billing to MassHealth. He also cannot be a MassHealth provider or provide health services to people with disabilities.

He was indicted in October 2020 that the AG’s Office alleged from 2015 to May of 2020 Maow and his PCA client, a relative, participated in a scheme to falsely submit timesheets for PCA services that were not actually rendered to the patient.

According to the AG’s Office, Maow was working at another employer or while he or the patient were traveling or residing out of the country separately for long periods of time and getting paid for PCA hours provided during times.