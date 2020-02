(WWLP) – A Massachusetts State Representative from Lowell was arrested Tuesday morning.

According to the Office of U.S. Attorney Andrew Lelling, State Representative David Nangle was arrested for allegedly using campaign funds to pay for personal expenses along with other federal charges.

David M. Nangle

A news conference is scheduled at 10:30 a.m. where more information will be announced.

#BREAKING: #Massachusetts State Representative David Nangle arrested this morning for allegedly using campaign funds to pay personal expenses, and other federal charges. Details to follow at 10:30am press conference w/ USA #Lelling, @FBIBoston and @IRSnews — U.S. Attorney MA (@DMAnews1) February 18, 2020

Representative David Nangle is on the House Committee on Ethics, House Committee on Rules, and Joint Committee on Rules.