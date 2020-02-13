1  of  73
Ludlow father who allegedly punched, strangled, stabbed daughter scheduled for dangerousness hearing

Photo: Ludlow Police Department

PALMER, Mass (WWLP) – A dangerousness hearing is scheduled Thursday morning for a Ludlow father who allegedly punched, strangled, and stabbed his daughter during an argument on Saturday night.

According to Assistant District Attorney Joan O’Brien, 36-year-old Wellyngton Moreira is scheduled to be in Palmer District Court Thursday morning for a dangerousness hearing. He was arraigned Monday morning on the following charges:

  • Assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (felony)
  • Strangulation (felony)
  • Assault and battery domestic (misdemeanor)

According to Lt. Daniel Valadas of the Ludlow Police Department, officers were called to an address on Brookfield Street in Ludlow around 10:30 p.m. where they found Moreira and his 18-year-old daughter who appeared to be visibly distraught and crying uncontrollably.

After a brief investigation, police learned that the two had been arguing and Moreira had allegedly punched his daughter in the head at least five times. He then allegedly put his hands around his daughters’ neck in an attempt to strangle her and stabbed her in the right leg using a large knife. The daughter was able to wrestle free from her father and ran from him before police arrived.

Photo: Ludlow Police Department

Moreira was arrested and taken to the Ludlow Police Department for booking. Lt. Valadas said Moreira was not cooperative during his booking process.

