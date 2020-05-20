Hampden County Jail inmate mistakenly released; now back in custody

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The wrong inmate was mistakenly released from the Hampden County Jail in Ludlow for a brief time Monday.

Hampden County Sheriff’s Department spokesperson Rob Rizzuto told 22News the incorrect inmate was released by a staff member while they were processing the bail release of another inmate. The error was noticed within minutes.

The inmate who was mistakenly released had gone straight home, where he was taken back into custody within an hour of his release.

That inmate is currently being held on bail, but is expected to be officially released later this week.

Rizzuto said that he is unable to identify the mistakenly-released inmate, due to CORI restrictions.

