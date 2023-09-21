SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A follow-up to an arrest 22News first reported on Wednesday afternoon of a police investigation on Center Street in Ludlow.

According to the Springfield Police Department, 28-year-old Ethan Fitzgerald was arrested after a search warrant was executed inside an apartment on the 0-100 block of Center Street in Ludlow. Detectives seized two illegal firearms including a Ghost Gun, half a kilogram of cocaine, approximately 564 grams of marijuana, approximately 20 pills of Xanax, five bags of heroin, and more than $60,000.

The Springfield Police Firearms Investigation Unit (FIU) had been conducting an investigation into Fitzgerald for the past several months in connection with illegal firearms. At around 2:15 p.m. on Wednesday members of the Springfield Police Emergency Services Unit (ESU) entered the apartment, detained a woman, and saw Fitzgerald running out of the home.

Fitzgerald was arrested after he was found hiding in a closet in another apartment in the building that he allegedly broke into. The woman was released.

Ethan Fitzgerald of Ludlow is charged with the following:

Possession of a Firearm without an FID Card – Subsequent Offense (Two Counts)

Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Felony (Three Counts)

Possession of a Large-Capacity Firearm during the Commission of a Felony (Three Counts)

Convicted Felon in Possession of a Firearm (Two Counts)

Possession of a High-Capacity Magazine/Feeding Device

Cocaine Trafficking – 200 grams or More

Possession with the Intent to Distribute a Class D Drug

Possession with the Intent to Distribute a Class B Drug

Possession with the Intent to Distribute a Class A Drug

Possession of Ammunition without an FID Card

Improper Storage of a Firearm

Improper Storage of a Large-Capacity Firearm

Conspiracy to Violate Drug Law

Breaking & Entering Daytime for a Felony

He was out on $15,000 bail in connection with a shooting and was previously convicted in 2018 for carrying a firearm without a license.

Springfield Police Superintendent Cheryl C. Clapprood stated, “First I’d like to thank Captain Keenan, our Firearms Investigation Unit Detectives and our partners in Ludlow, the State Police, District Attorney’s Office Task Forces and Sheriff’s department for our continued partnership across the region. Seeing that this suspect is involved in the drug trade and had access more than $60,000 in cash we need to rethink how judges determine a suspect’s financial resources when setting bail. Hopefully this third firearms arrest will revoke that previous bail and hold this dangerous felon until his cases are resolved. “

Springfield Police Firearms Investigation Unit Captain Brian Keenan stated, “This is another example of what happens when our partner agencies share resources and work in unison. This cooperation led to the arrest of a repeat violent offender and narcotics trafficker who has ties to the drug trade and street violence in Springfield.”

Mayor Domenic J. Sarno states, “Tremendous work by our Springfield Police Department Firearms Investigation Unit under the command of Captain Brian Keenan, and Emergency Services Unit under the direction of Sgt. David Robillard. This collaborative partnership with our public safety agencies took two more illegal firearms off our streets and poison out of our neighborhoods. However, it is the same old story, another repeat criminal with illegal gun and drug charges out on bail. Seeing that this individual had access to more than $60,000 of illegal drug money, it is no surprise that these repeat violent criminal offenders can post their low bail and continue to terrorize our streets and neighborhoods. Hopefully this third strike will keep him from dealing this poison in our community.”

Members of the FIU, ESU, Ludlow Police, Hampden District Attorney’s SAFE Unit, Hampden County Narcotics Task Force, Massachusetts State Police Gang Unit, and Hampden County Sheriff’s Department assisted in the search warrant.