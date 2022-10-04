LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – A Ludlow man was arrested Sunday after allegedly threatening to kill and assaulting an officer with a large dog.

According to Ludlow Police Chief Daniel Valadas, around 7:45 p.m. officers were called to a complaint from a woman asking for help with an “out-of-control” man at a home on Miller Street near Oak Knolls Circle. The man, identified as 25-year-old Bradley V. Caverly of Ludlow, immediately began to confront officers and allegedly threatened to kill them with his dog, a large black lab mix named Bear.

The dog was showing aggressive behavior, growling and lunging at officers and eventually bit one of them in the thigh. That officer attempted to use his taser but it didn’t work. More officers arrived and used their tasers on Caverly and the dog. Caverly was resisting arrest against five officers but was eventually arrested.

The officer that was bit was treated for minor injuries at a nearby hospital and was released. The dog was not injured in the incident and Caverly refused any treatment.

“The arrestee’s violent actions against the responding officers and his use of his large, aggressive dog against the officers, shows the dangers that police officers face every day from angry and hostile criminals living in our communities,” said Chief Valadas.

Caverly was arraigned In Palmer District Court on Monday and charged for the following:

Disorderly Conduct

Assault With A Dangerous Weapon (Four Counts)

Threatening to Commit a Crime — Murder (Four Counts)

Resisting Arrest (Five Counts)

He is being held without bail until a dangerousness hearing on Thursday. The dog was surrendered to Ludlow Animal Control for quarantine. A vicious dog hearing has been scheduled at a later date with the Ludlow Board of Selectmen.