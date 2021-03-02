Ludlow man arrested in connection with Monson shooting

Ethan Fitzgerald (Photo: Monson PD)

MONSON, Mass. (WWLP) – A Ludlow man was arrested in connection with a shooting that took place at the Magic Lantern in Monson on February 21.

According to the Monson Police Department, 25-year-old Ethan Fitzgerald was arrested near his home in Ludlow on Monday.

Monson Police obtained a warrant for Fitzgerald’s arrest as a result of the investigation. He is facing the following charges:

  • Possession of ammunition without an FID/LTC
  • Discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling
  • Discharging a firearm within 150 feet of a highway
  • Disorderly conduct

Around 2:00 p.m. that Sunday, officers received information that there had been a shooting at the business around 1:00 a.m. from customers who were there when the shooting happened. A preliminary investigation determined that a series of shots were fired in the parking lot of the business. Officers recovered a number of spent bullet casings. No victims have come forward or have been identified.

Fitzgerald was held on $100,000 bail pending his arraignment in the Palmer District Court.

The Monson Police Department, Ludlow Police Department, Hampden County Special Response Team, Ware Police Department and the Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit all assisted with the arrest.

