LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – A man from Ludlow was arrested on Monday for allegedly distributing child pornography.

According to the Justice Department in Boston, 41-year-old Robert Avrett was charged with the distribution of child pornography. Avrett allegedly shared numerous videos containing child sexual abuse material to an undercover law enforcement agent on Kik messenger.

The material showed the sexual exploitation of minor victims as young as approximately 3 years old. Law enforcement conducted a search at Avrett’s home on Monday and he admitted that he was the operator of the Kik messenger account and that he used the account to share and receive child sexual abuse material, according to the announcement made by U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins and Matthew Millhollin, Special Agent in Charge of Homeland Security Investigations in New England.

Avrett faces a mandatory minimum sentence of five years and up to 20 years in prison, at least five years of supervised release, and a fine of up to $250,000 if found guilty.