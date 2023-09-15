BOSTON (WWLP) – A Ludlow man was sentenced to prison for sending child pornography to an undercover agent on Kik messenger.

According to the Justice Department in Boston, 42-year-old Robert Avrett shared numerous videos containing child sexual abuse material to an undercover law enforcement agent and others online. The material showed the sexual exploitation of minor victims as young as approximately 3 years old.

Law enforcement conducted a search at Avrett’s home on November 21, 2022, and he admitted that he was the operator of the Kik messenger account and that he used the account to share and receive child sexual abuse material, according to the announcement made by U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins and Matthew Millhollin, Special Agent in Charge of Homeland Security Investigations in New England.

Avrett pleaded guilty to distribution and possession of child pornography and was sentenced to seven years in prison and five years of supervised release.