LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP)– A traffic stop in Ludlow Saturday night led to the arrest of a Springfield man on multiple drug charges.

At around 12:55 AM on Saturday, March 25, Ludlow Police stopped a car on Center Street operated by David Vaddy, age 22 of Springfield. He was one of three persons in the car, including a 3-year-old child.

Upon further investigation, police learned that Vaddy had an active warrant for his arrest. During a search of the vehicle, officers found two bundles of heroin, four baggies of crack, and 10 baggies of cocaine, approximately 28 bags of marijuana flower, six containers of liquid THC, and over $700 in cash.

Vaddy was arrested on the following charges:

Possession with intent to distribute a Class A substance

Possession with intent to distribute a Class B substance

Possession with intent to distribute a Class D substance

David Vaddy, photo courtesy Ludlow Police Dept. Courtesy Ludlow Police Department

He was arraigned in Palmer District Court on Monday, March 27, 2023.