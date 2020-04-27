Ludlow police asking residents to lock car doors after recent increase in stolen cars, motorcycles

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The Ludlow Police Department is asking residents to lock their cars, sheds, and garages after the department has seen an increase in stolen vehicles and motorcycles recently.

According to Ludlow Police Lt. Daniel Valadas, the recent thefts and break-ins have happened in the past two weeks on Alison Lane off of Arthur Street, West Street by Barna Street, Moody Street near Richard Street and on East Street. One of the vehicles was recovered last week in Hartford, CT.

Valadas said in all of these crimes, the vehicles, sheds, or garages were left open and/or unlocked and with the car keys being left inside of the cars.

The police department also has video images of suspects going through neighborhoods pulling on vehicle doors during the late evening and overnight hours.

If anyone has any information or images of any car thefts or break-ins, please contact the Ludlow Police Department at 413-583-8305.