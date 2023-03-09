LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Ludlow and State Police are investigating the discovery of a body in a Ludlow home Thursday morning.

Ludlow dispatchers received a call around 9:17 a.m. Thursday from Hampden County Sheriff Deputies that were at a home on James Street to conduct a court-ordered eviction, according to Hampden County Sheriff Spokesperson Robert Rizzuto. When they arrived at the home, they found a deceased person inside.

Ludlow officers arrived at the home within a minute of the call as well as a Ludlow ambulance. Ludlow Police Chief Daniel Valadas also told 22News there was another person inside the home at the time. Their age and identification have not been released at this time.

The Ludlow Police Department and State Police assigned to the District Attorney’s office are investigating the cause of the death. Chief Valadas says there is no danger to the public.

22News has also contacted the Hampden County District Attorney’s office and is waiting to hear back.