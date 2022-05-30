LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The Ludlow police are looking for a missing teenager and are asking for the public’s help in locating him.

Carmine Rosa is 15-years-old and was last seen Sunday at 3:00 p.m. Police say he was wearing a black t-shirt with graphics, black baseball shorts, and Nike sandals. He may also be wearing a red Nike backpack and a red Nike sweatshirt.

Credit: Ludlow Police Department

If you have any information on Carmine’s whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Ludlow Police Department at 413-583-8305. You can also anonymously text-a-tip to CRIMES (274637) by texting SOLVE plus your tip.