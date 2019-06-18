Ludlow Police searching for suspect who robbed Domino’s Pizza

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Police are looking for a suspect who robbed a chain pizza shop on Center Street Monday evening.

Ludlow Police Lt. Daniel Valadas told 22News a clerk at the Domino’s Pizza located at 309 Center Street, called to report the robbery around 7:30 p.m.

The clerk told police a man left the store with an undisclosed amount of money after showing a note that he had a weapon. No physical weapon was shown, Lt. Valadas said.

The man is described as 6 ft., weighing about 220 pounds, between the ages of 20 to 30-years-old. Lt. Valadas said he had a red hoodie covering his face, making it difficult to describe facial features.

Ludlow Police are searching the area with K9 assistance.