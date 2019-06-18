1  of  2
Breaking News
Ludlow Police searching for suspect who robbed Domino’s Pizza Holyoke Police looking for suspect after man shot near Cabot St.

Ludlow Police searching for suspect who robbed Domino’s Pizza

Crime

by: Nancy Asiamah

Posted: / Updated:
Domino_s_on_streets__not_for_pizzas_but__0_20180616023941

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Police are looking for a suspect who robbed a chain pizza shop on Center Street Monday evening. 

Ludlow Police Lt. Daniel Valadas told 22News a clerk at the Domino’s Pizza located at 309 Center Street, called to report the robbery around 7:30 p.m. 

The clerk told police a man left the store with an undisclosed amount of money after showing a note that he had a weapon. No physical weapon was shown, Lt. Valadas said.  

The man is described as 6 ft., weighing about 220 pounds, between the ages of 20 to 30-years-old. Lt. Valadas said he had a red hoodie covering his face, making it difficult to describe facial features. 

Ludlow Police are searching the area with K9 assistance. 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Editor's Pick

More Editor's Pick