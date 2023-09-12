LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The Ludlow Police Department is asking the public for help in identifying a suspect.
Providing photos on their Facebook page, Ludlow police are asking the community for assistance in identifying an individual captured by surveillance cameras.
If you have any information on the pictured suspect, you are asked to contact the Ludlow Police at (413) 583-8305, or you can anonymously Text-a-Tip, by texting “Solve” plus your message to “CRIMES” (274637).
WWLP-22News, an NBC affiliate, began broadcasting in March 1953 providing local news, network, syndicated, and local programming to western Massachusetts. Follow 22News on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.