LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The Ludlow Police Department is asking the public for help in identifying a suspect.

Providing photos on their Facebook page, Ludlow police are asking the community for assistance in identifying an individual captured by surveillance cameras.

Courtesy of Ludlow Police Department

If you have any information on the pictured suspect, you are asked to contact the Ludlow Police at (413) 583-8305, or you can anonymously Text-a-Tip, by texting “Solve” plus your message to “CRIMES” (274637).