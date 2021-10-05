Ludlow Police seize $194,000, marijuana, and firearm after narcotics investigation

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – A man from Ludlow was arrested after a search warrant was conducted at his home Monday morning.

According to a news release from the Ludlow Police Department, 29-year-old Isaiah L. Polk was arrested in his Laconia Street home in Ludlow. The arrest came after a narcotics investigation lead to a search warrant being issued. Police seized more than $194,000 in cash, a large amount of cannabis, and an illegally possessed firearm.

Polk is being held at the Hampden County House of Corrections on $25,040 bail and is scheduled to be arraigned in Palmer District Court Wednesday.

Polk was charged with the following:

  • Possession of Drugs with the intent to Distribute (Class D)
  • Possession of a Firearm without FID Card
  • Possession of Ammunition without ID Card
  • The improper storage of a Firearm near a minor

The Monson Police Department K-9 Unit assisted Ludlow Police.

