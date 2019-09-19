Ludlow Police to file charges against man who allegedly struck 12-year-boy and drove away

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Police are seeking criminal charges against an elderly man who allegedly drove off after hitting a young boy on a bicycle in the Center Street area September 11.

Lt. Daniel Valadas told 22News the Ludlow Police Department will be submitting the criminal complaint application to the Palmer District Court requesting 77-year-old Richard Pendergrast of Springfield, be charged with leaving the scene of a personal injury accident.

The charge comes from a pedestrian accident that occurred on Wednesday, September 11 on Center Street. Pendergrast allegedly left the area after hitting a 12-year-old boy who was riding a bicycle in the area late that Wednesday afternoon.

Police say they interviewed several witnesses and reviewed video of the accident. Pendergrast is aware of the criminal charges being filed against him.

The young boy involved in the accident was taken to the hospital with minor injuries and expected to be okay.