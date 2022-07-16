LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Ludlow Police Department received several calls from residents reporting their cars had been broken into and things were stolen from the inside.

According to a news release sent to 22News, additionally, a resident reported a car was stolen and another reported that a dirt bike was stolen and then recovered. Later that evening, an ATV was stolen from a third residence.

These events happened in areas throughout town, including Fuller Street, Church Street, Lavoie Avenue, Amherst Street, and Napoleon Avenue.

Ludlow Police Department is reminding residents to keep their cars locked at night and not leave any valuables inside their vehicles. If anyone has any information or car images of these or any other thefts or break-ins, you are asked to contact Ludlow Police Department at 413-583-8305.