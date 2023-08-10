WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WWLP) – Two men from Ludlow and Three Rivers were arrested Wednesday afternoon for allegedly attempting to evade police at Bradley International Airport, injuring one person and ramming into an exit gate.

According to Connecticut State Police, around 6:00 p.m. troopers were called to the Hertz Rental Car, located at Bradley International Airport, for a report of a man attempting to use fraudulent identification to rent a vehicle. When the troopers arrived, two men attempted to run away and got into a Hyundai Genesis parked nearby.

The vehicle reversed, striking a Volvo SUV owned by Hertz which also hit an employee. The Hyundai then attempted to drive away but became disabled after ramming into the exit gate. The driver, 42-year-old Michael Dunton of Ludlow, and a passenger, 34-year-old Nicole Dupuis of Ludlow, were detained. A second passenger, 35-year-old David Fratini of Three Rivers, got out of the vehicle and attempted to run away but was caught on the airport property.

Michael Dunton of Ludlow (Credit: Connecticut State Police) David Fratini of Three Rivers (Credit: Connecticut State Police)

Dunton was arrested and is being held on a $100,000 bond. He has been charged with the following:

Criminal Impersonation

Interfering with officer/resisting

Assault 3rd of a pregnant person

Possession of Narcotics

Criminal Mischief of the 1st degree

Reckless Endangerment of the 1st degree

Drug paraphernalia

Fratini was also arrested and is being held on a $10,000 bond. He has been charged with:

Interfering with officer/resisting

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Dupuis has been charged with possession of narcotics and possession of drug paraphernalia and was released on a misdemeanor summons. She is scheduled to be in court on August 25. Dunton and Fratini are scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.

The employee hit was taken to a local hospital for minor injuries.