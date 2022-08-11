LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP)- The Ludlow police arrested a town resident on multiple charges after resisting arrest when being picked up for Operating Under the Influence (OUI).

Police were called to the Whitney Park Summer Program on July 14, after receiving a call about an adult who was unsteady on her feet and smelled of alcohol when she came to pick up a child in the program. Officers conducted a field sobriety test and determined that Cassandra Lopes, age 31, was allegedly under the influence of alcohol and took her into custody for Operating Under the Influence of Liquor.

According to police, Lopes resisted arrest and attempted to headbutt an officer, then kicked an officer. A taser was deployed to get Lopes under control. Later, she kicked another officer while being booked. She was arraigned in Palmer District Court.

Lopes faces the following charges: