BOSTON (WWLP) – A Lynn man was sentenced Wednesday for submitting false loan applications and using a stolen identity to rent an apartment.

Steeve Jean, 36, pleaded guilty to wire fraud, aggravated identity theft, and unauthorized use of his Social Security number on Sept. 6, 2023.

From September 2021 to June 2022, Jean rented an apartment in Lynn using another person’s name, Social Security number, etc. Jean didn’t pay for the apartment, resulting in a default judgment of over $8,000 against the victim. In April 2021, Jean submitted two fraudulent Paycheck Protection Program loan applications, each for $20,833, claiming business losses for a non-existent company. While he claimed to be running a business, Jean was serving a state prison sentence.

Jean was sentenced to 44 months in prison and three years of supervised release by U.S. District Judge Denise J. Casper. In addition, Jean was ordered to pay $41,666 in restitution to the Small Business Association and $8,343 to the property management company.

