MA man wanted for questioning in connection to killing of Yale grad student may be in GA; U.S. Marshals offering $5k reward

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A Yale University graduate student died after a shooting in New Haven on Saturday, now police are looking for his killer.

The U.S. Marshal’s Thursday reported they have joined the search for Qinxuan Pan, 29, and are offering a $5,000 reward for information directly leading to his arrest. He is currently a person of interest in the investigation.

The U.S. Marshals Service said, “Pan is currently charged with one count of unlawful flight to avoid prosecution and interstate theft of a vehicle.”

Pan is descripted as 6′ tall, 170 lbs. Asian male with a medium complexion and short black hair.

“He could possibly be staying with friends or family in the Duluth or Brookhaven areas of Georgia. Pan was last seen in the early morning hours on Feb. 11 driving with family members in Brookhaven or Duluth, Georgia. According to family, Pan was carrying a black backpack and acting strange.”

He should be considered armed and dangerous.

Any information will be considered confidential. Persons having information should contact the U.S. Marshals at 1-877-Wanted-2 (1-877-926-8332)

Meanwhile, here in Connecticut, police continue to search locations in North Haven. Multiple police sources told News 8 they’re looking for evidence.

They said the stolen car Pan was driving the night of the homicide was found on train tracks in North Haven.

Wednesday, New Haven police announced they are looking for a man for questioning in connection to the death of Kevin Jiang, 26, a grad student at Yale University.

Qinxuan Pan, 29, is currently a person of interest in the investigation. Police believe he was in the area at the time of the shooting.

“The North Haven Police Department came in contact with Mr. Pan soon after the homicide,” Chief Otoniel Reyes said. “He’s currently a person of interest in our investigation, but I want to make sure you know he’s not wanted on that homicide.”

He was last seen at the Best Western Hotel in North Haven. His last known address is in Malden, Massachusetts.

There are currently two warrants out for Pan’s arrest. One is in Massachusetts for possession of a stolen vehicle he reportedly stole from that state. Another warrant is out for his arrest in New Haven for extradition for possession of the stolen vehicle he possessed in North Haven, Chief Otoniel Reyes explained.

“We know that this incident has rocked our community, particularly our community in East Rock, particularly our community at Yale University,” Reyes said. “We want you to know that we stand with you as we stand with every one of our community members, and we’re working day and night on this investigation to uncover exactly what happened here and bring the individual to justice.”

Pan is a known graduate student at Mass. Institute of Technology and has affiliations with that university, police said. Jiang’s fiancée, Zion Perry, is also a graduate of MIT. Police said they are exploring every angle of this investigation but are not prepared yet to say whether that connection is relevant to the investigation.

“We are not ruling out that he’s still in Connecticut, but we are exploring leads that he’s somewhere else nationwide,” Chief Reyes added.

MIT sent a statement to News 8 Thursday afternoon saying that while they do not comment on criminal matters, they can confirm Pan and Perry’s connections to the Institute. Pan had been enrolled as a grad student in MIT’s Dept. of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science since September 2014. He finished his undergrad studies at the Institute in June 2014. MIT confirms Perry graduated in 2020.

“We extend our heartfelt condolences to her, the Yale community, and all those impacted in this unfathomably painful time,” the Institute said in a statement. “Matters such as these can be extremely distressing, and MIT encourages members of our community to reach out to any of our many support resources for students and employees.”

Police warn the public Pan should be considered armed and dangerous. If you come in contact with him “extreme caution should be used.” Contact the police immediately. You can remain anonymous.

WEB EXTRA: Full New Haven Police press conference announcing a person of interest in connection to the fatal shooting of Kevin Jiang.

“Violence is not tolerated in our community and we will bring people to justice when they commit such heinous acts of violence,” Mayor Justin Elicker said. “I’ve been mayor for a little over a year now and I’ve been consistently impressed with how much commitment the New Haven Police Department puts into ensuring we do everything we can to hold people accountable.”