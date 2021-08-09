Machine gun seized after disturbance call in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield man was arrested after police found a fully automatic machine gun in his possession.
According to Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, around 2:50 a.m. on August 1st police were called to a disturbance on Merritt Street. One of the people involved in the disturbance, 31-year-old Ismael Garrafa of Springfield, was found and stopped by police on Berkshire Avenue.
Garrafa was detained and searched. Inside his waistband, police found a firearm with 14 rounds of ammunition and equipped with an unregistered full automatic sear, which makes it capable of firing as a fully automatic weapon.
Garrafa was arrested and charged with the following:
- Carrying a loaded firearm without a license
- Carrying a firearm without a license
- Firearm violation with 3 prior violent/drug crimes
- Convicted felon in possession of a firearm
- Possession of a loaded machine gun
- Possession of a large capacity firearm during the commission of a felony
- Carrying a loaded capacity firearm on a public way
- Possession of a high capacity magazine/feeding device
- Assault with a dangerous weapon (2 Counts)