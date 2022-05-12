SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Four Springfield men were arrested Wednesday following an illegal firearms investigation that ended in police finding a machine gun and a trafficking weight of crack-cocaine and heroin.

Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh told 22News detectives received information that 21-year-old Jose Gonzalez-Feliciano of Springfield, a known member of the street gang Knox Street Posse, was in possession of an illegal firearm. Officers located Gonzalez-Feliciano around 8:30 p.m. along with three other suspects in and around two vehicles on Fort Pleasant Avenue.

When detectives attempted to detain the four men, one of the suspects, 27-year-old Joshua Santiago of Springfield, attempted to run away through a gap in a nearby fence. Officers were able to locate him further down the road and arrested him.

Gonzalez-Feliciano refused to be detained and reached into his pocket but did not pull anything out. He then allegedly attempted to reach for a detective’s holstered firearm, violently yanking at the gun and breaking the holster. Detectives were able to place him in handcuffs. Officers searched his pockets and found a firearm with a defaced serial number that was loaded with 11 rounds of ammunition, 40 bags of heroin and 6 bags of crack-cocaine.

Two other people were also detained, 30-year-old Brandon Lamore of Springfield and 32-year-old Christian Vazquez of Springfield. Officers search a fanny pack Lamore was wearing and found a loaded firearm with 10 rounds of ammunition as well as approximately 10 grams of crack-cocaine.

Detectives then searched one of the vehicles and found a loaded large capacity machine gun. The gun had 12 rounds of ammunition, a laser attachment and an auto-sear selector that made it capable to fire in a fully-automatic manner. Approximately 69 grams of crack-cocaine and 120 packaged bags of heroin were also seized.

In total, detectives seized three loaded firearms, approximately 85 grams of crack-cocaine, 160 bags of heroin and more than $900 in cash.

(Credit: Springfield Police Department)

Jose Gonzalez-Feliciano (Credit: Springfield Police Department)

Joshua Santiago (Credit: Springfield Police Department)

Brandon Lamore (Credit: Springfield Police Department)

Christian Vazquez (Credit: Springfield Police Department)

Gonzalez-Feliciano is charged with:

Carrying a Firearm without a License (2 Counts)

Carrying a Loaded Firearm without a License (2 Counts)

Carrying a Loaded Large Capacity Firearm on a Public Way (2 Counts)

Possession of a Large Capacity Firearm during the Commission of a Felony (6 Counts)

Possession of a Machine Gun

Possession of a Firearm with a Defaced Serial Number

Assault & Battery Attempt to Disarm a Police Officer

Cocaine Trafficking 36-100 Grams

Conspiracy to Violate Drug Law

Resisting Arrest

Possession with the Intent to Distribute a Class A Drug

Santiago is charged with:

Possession of a Machine Gun

Carrying a Loaded Large Capacity Firearm on a Public Way

Carrying a Firearm without a License

Cocaine Trafficking 36-100 Grams

Possession with the Intent to Distribute a Class A Drug

Conspiracy to Violate Drug Law

Firearm Violation with 1 Prior Violent/Drug Crime

Improper Storage of a Large Capacity Firearm

Carrying a Loaded Firearm without a License – 2nd Offense

Convicted Felon in Possession of a Firearm

Possession of a Large Capacity Firearm during the Commission of a Felony (3 Counts)

Lamore is charged with:

Carrying a Firearm without a License

Carrying a Loaded Firearm without a License – 2nd Offense

Firearm Violation with 1 Prior Violent/Drug Crime

Cocaine Trafficking 36-100 Grams

Possession with the Intent to Distribute a Class A Drug

Conspiracy to Violate Drug Law

Convicted Felon in Possession of a Firearm (2 Counts)

Vazquez is charged with:

Conspiracy to Violate Drug Law

Cocaine Trafficking 36-100 Grams

Possession with the Intent to Distribute a Class A Drug

“I am very happy that none of our officers got hurt in what was a very volatile and dangerous situation. The Detectives had information there was one gun involved, but three of the four suspects were armed and had significant firepower with large capacity and fully automatic weapons. The brazen actions by one of the suspects is simply unacceptable. Our dedicated Firearms Investigation Unit continues to help our community by putting a serious dent in the amount of gun violence in our city. The unit alone has seized more than 60 illegally possessed firearms this year. Now we need our courts to do their part in holding these violent repeat offenders who getting more and more emboldened by the lack of consequences every day,” said Springfield Police Superintendent Cheryl Clapprood.

Mayor Domenic J. Sarno stated, “Once again, our dedicated Springfield police officers arrest more suspects who are out on our streets and in our neighborhoods with previous gun charges. Terrific work by our brave men and women of the SPD, especially our Firearms Investigation Unit, in taking these dangerous individuals and their illegal guns and the poison they sell off our streets and out of our neighborhoods. Thankfully, our officers were not injured as one of the suspects tried to take one of the police officers firearm from his holster. These officers showed great restraint in making these arrest in the face of such aggressive behavior towards them. These individuals were seriously armed, with a machine gun, and we are lucky that no one was hurt by their blatant disregard for public safety. I hope that our courts now do their job and hold them accountable for their brazen crimes otherwise the courts will be just encouraging them to commit more gun and drug crimes without any consequences.”