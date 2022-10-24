BOSTON (WWLP) – A magician who performed for over 20 years in Massachusetts was arrested Friday and charged with possession of child pornography.

According to the Justice Department in Boston, 45-year-old Scott Jameson of Sutton who performed magic in front of children as young as kindergarten age across New England was charged with possession of child pornography after a search of his belongings at Logan Airport.

Federal authorities were contacted in February 2022 by Action Pour Les Enfants (APLE), an organization to prevent child sexual abuse and exploitation in Cambodia, to report that Jameson possibly engaged in inappropriate behavior with minors in Cambodia.

The report indicates Jameson was allegedly observed improperly interacting with a young Cambodian boy at a park, and two pre-teen Cambodian boys informed APLE employees that Jameson allegedly slept with them in their bed on more than one occasion, but they did not report any sexual abuse.

Authorities stopped Jameson at Logan Airport when returning from Cambodia on October 19th. During a search of Jameson’s belongings, agents located a video that appears to have been produced during his most recent trip to Cambodia, depicting the genitals of a young boy, 5-7 years old, who appears to be of Asian descent. Another device contained more than 100 images of apparent child pornography, including an image depicting a boy approximately 8-10 years old, nude from the waist down.

Jameson faces a sentence of up to 20 years in prison, up to a lifetime of supervised release, and a fine of up to $250,000.

If you have any questions or concerns about this case, you can call 617-748-3274.