FAIRHAVEN, Mass. (WWLP)– A man wanted in Maine for domestic violence was found hiding on a sailboat off the coast of Fairhaven.

Massachusetts State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section (VFAS), members of a U.S. Marshals Task Force, and New Bedford Police located and arrested suspect Eric Waite, aged 52. He was wanted in Maine on charges of domestic violence and terrorizing.

Trooper Phil Giardino and New Bedford Police Detective Jay Gangi, who both also serve as officers on a US Marshals Task Force, received information that Waite might be living on the sailboat off of Pope’s Island, which is situated near the mouth of the Acushnet River, between Fairhaven and New Bedford.

Tuesday morning, April 26, police boarded two boats and found the sailboat and boarded. Waite initially gave police a false name but they confirmed his identity and placed him under arrest. He was brought to the State Police-Dartmouth Barracks for booking.