BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A Maine resident has been arrested for his involvement in the attack on the U.S. Capitol building on January 6, 2021.

Todd Tilley, 61, of South Paris, Maine, was taken into custody by special agents and officers with the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force in Maine on an arrest warrant issued by the United States Court for the District of Columbia.

Tilley faces the following charges:

18 U.S.C. § 1752 (a)(1) – Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds

– Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds 18 U.S.C. § 1752 (a)(2) – Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds

Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds 40 U.S.C. § 5104 (e)(2)(D) – Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building or Grounds

Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building or Grounds 40 U.S.C. § 5104 (e)(2)(G) – Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building

He appeared in the U. S. District Court in Portland, Maine and was released with conditions, and is scheduled to appear at virtual hearing before the U.S. District Court in the District of Columbia on Tuesday, June 28.

This is the 16th arrest made by the FBI Boston Division in connection with the riots at the U.S. Capitol.

The FBI continues to seek the public’s assistance in identifying individuals who made unlawful entry into the U.S. Capitol building and committed various other alleged criminal violations on 1/6/21. If you have witnessed unlawful violent action or have any information on the individuals pictured on our website, call 1-800-CALL-FBI, or submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov.