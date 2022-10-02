TRURO, Mass. (WWLP) – A man from Truro was arrested Friday after a horrific discovery.

His mother’s body was reportedly found burning on the front lawn of a cape cod home Friday Night. Now, Adam Howe faces murder charges after he was arrested by the Cape Cod swat team.

Officers arrived at Qual Ridge Road around 9:30 p.m. to check on the fire and saw a body burning in that fire. Howe ran into the house and locked the door and the SWAT team was called to arrest HOWE.

Police believe the body they saw burning was his mother.