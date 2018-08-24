Man accused of kidnapping, assault added to State Police Most Wanted List Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Photo Courtesy: Massachusetts State Police [ + - ] Video

BOSTON (WWLP) - State Police from the Violent Apprehension Unit have added a man who allegedly violently assaulted a woman in March while holding her against her will to their Most Wanted List Thursday.

Authorities say 49-year-old Kevin Hamel is wanted for kidnapping, assault, and battery with a dangerous weapon, domestic assault and battery, and vandalism from the incident, which took place on March 30 in Townsend.

Hamel is described as a Caucasian man, 6 ft tall, weighs about 225 pounds with brown and gray hair, and blue eyes.

Hamel is actively attempting to avoid law enforcement, according to State Police.

On March 30, Townsend police received a call from a woman who told them she was running away from an assault in progress.

Responding Townsend officers looked into the incident and determined that Hamel had held the woman against her will and violently assaulted her, causing numerous injuries.

Police were unable to locate Hamel and obtained an arrest warrant.

Hamel is also wanted on a second arrest warrant for violating his probation from a previous conviction.

He has an extensive criminal history in Massachusetts, including prior convictions for unlawful possession of a rifle, of a shotgun, and of ammunition; stalking; kidnapping; and restraining order violations.

He has been the subject of eight restraining orders in different Massachusetts communities involving several different victims, State Police added.

Hamel is said to have ties to Townsend, Fitchburg, Ayer, Acton, and New Hampshire.

Anyone who sees Hamel, or has information on his whereabouts, is asked to immediately call 911 or the State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section at 1-800-527-8873.