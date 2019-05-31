Man accused of MGM attack found not guilty

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – A man charged with attacking a visitor at MGM Springfield has been found not guilty by reason of mental illness.

Hampden County DA spokesman Jim Leydon told 22News 27-year-old Devon Williams was found not guilty of the attack at the casino on September 9.

Williams was accused of allegedly assaulted a 55-year-old adult man from New York State by punching and kicking him.

The victim suffered a broken jaw and eye orbital fractures during the attack.

