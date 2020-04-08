Man accused of multiple armed robberies arrested in Chicopee

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Chicopee police arrested a man accused of being involved in several armed robberies at a local gas station.

Chicopee Officer Mike Wilk told 22News, 22-year-old Paul Sapp Jr. of Holyoke was arrested after officers were able to identify him after an armed robbery took place at Shell gas station on West Street April 6.

Wilk said on April 7, an officer located and arrested Sapp Jr. in Chicopee Center. He is facing two additional armed robbery charges that occurred at the same Shell gas station on March 15 and April 2.

Sapp Jr. was also charged with the following:

Assault and Battery with a dangerous weapon

Unarmed robbery

Possession of a Class A Drug (Heroin)

Possession of a Class B Drug

Armed robbery while masked

Armed robbery while masked with a firearm

He being held without bail at the Ludlow Correctional Facility.