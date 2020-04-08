1  of  2
Breaking News
Seven confirmed COVID-19 cases at Mount Saint Vincent Care Center in Holyoke 12 COVID-19 deaths reported at Williamstown nursing home
Closings and Delays
There are currently 5 active closings. Click for more details.

Man accused of multiple armed robberies arrested in Chicopee

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Paul Sapp Jr (Chicopee Police Department)

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Chicopee police arrested a man accused of being involved in several armed robberies at a local gas station.

Chicopee Officer Mike Wilk told 22News, 22-year-old Paul Sapp Jr. of Holyoke was arrested after officers were able to identify him after an armed robbery took place at Shell gas station on West Street April 6.

Wilk said on April 7, an officer located and arrested Sapp Jr. in Chicopee Center. He is facing two additional armed robbery charges that occurred at the same Shell gas station on March 15 and April 2.

Sapp Jr. was also charged with the following:

  • Assault and Battery with a dangerous weapon
  • Unarmed robbery
  • Possession of a Class A Drug (Heroin)
  • Possession of a Class B Drug
  • Armed robbery while masked
  • Armed robbery while masked with a firearm

He being held without bail at the Ludlow Correctional Facility.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

Trending Stories

Donate Today